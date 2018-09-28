Excavation for Circle Line 6 to start in middle of next year

SINGAPORE - Excavation works for the Circle Line extension will begin in the middle of next year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a brief update on Friday (Sept 28).

The LTA said installation of earth-retaining walls and stabilising structures for the station boxes, depot and tunnels "is progressing smoothly".

"Thereafter, excavation works are expected to commence in mid-2019," it added.

The 4km extension, also known as Circle Line 6, completes the orbital three-car train rail line. When completed in 2025, it will close the gap between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations, and will give commuters more options to shorten their travel routes.

The three new stations will bring the number of stations along the line to 33.

Meanwhile, the names of the three new stations on the Circle Line extension have been finalised. They are Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road.

The LTA said the selected names are "aligned with surrounding major roads and landmarks which have been well known to members of public for many years".

The public was invited to suggest station names in May 2017.

But the LTA noted that because such exercises have "generally received low participation rates", it will, from now, shortlist three names per station from public suggestions, grassroots advisers and academics.

"LTA will submit the shortlisted names to the Street and Building Names Board for final deliberation, similar to the practice adopted for street naming," it added.