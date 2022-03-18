Ex-LTA head Ngien Hoon Ping to succeed Neo Kian Hong as SMRT chief

SINGAPORE - SMRT chief executive Neo Kian Hong is stepping down after just four years at the helm of the transport company, making his tenure shorter than that of his predecessor Desmond Kuek.

Former Land Transport Authority chief Ngien Hoon Ping will take over as SMRT group CEO from Mr Neo, who was hired to replace Mr Kuek in August 2018 after what SMRT said was "a global search".

Mr Ngien left the LTA in 2020 - also after four years - to head FairPrice Group's Supply Chain business. He will join SMRT’s board from May 1 and take over the helm on Aug 1, according to an internal company memo issued Friday (March 18) afternoon.

Mr Neo will stay on as advisor till Oct 31 this year.

The surprise turn of events has been in the rumour mill as early as December, but may have been in the planning earlier than that.

Mr Neo was not contactable for comment.

SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming had high praises for Mr Neo when he joined four years ago, saying that the SMRT board was impressed with his "appreciation of interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as his vision and experience in leveraging new technologies for public service".

Like most of SMRT's previous helmsmen, Mr Ngien was from the military. He was director of Joint Operations in the Singapore Armed Forces between 2010 and 2013.

In the internal memo, Mr Seah said Mr Ngien is known to many in the public transport sector as former LTA chief, and is well placed to lead SMRT forward with his experience at LTA and NTUC.