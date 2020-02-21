Ex-general poised to helm SBS Transit

SINGAPORE - SBS Transit has promoted its chief operating officer Cheng Siak Kian to acting chief executive officer.

Mr Cheng, 50, will assume his new position from March 1. He is no stranger to SBS Transit (SBST), having joined the bus and rail operator in September 2015.

The former brigadier-general and commander of the Republic of Singapore Air Force held operations and management roles in SBST's bus division.

In December 2016, he was posted to Australia to helm the Australia New South Wales operations of SBST's parent group, ComfortDelGro Corp.

He returned to SBS Transit in July 2019 to assume the post of COO to assist Mr Yang Ban Seng, the interim CEO, after SBST's previous chief executive, Mr Gan Juay Kiat, had to step down suddenly.