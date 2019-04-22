SBS Transit appoints former brigadier-general Cheng Siak Kian as chief operating officer

SINGAPORE - Bus and rail operator SBS Transit, a subsidiary of transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp, has appointed Mr Cheng Siak Kian as its chief operating officer, a move which could see him take the helm down the road.

Currently the chief executive of ComfortDelGro's business in New South Wales, Australia, Mr Cheng, 49, will take up his new appointment on July 1 this year.

SBS Transit last appointed a COO in 2007, with Mr Gan Juay Kiat filling the position.

Mr Gan quickly became CEO of the transit operator thereafter, but resigned last year after his extramarital affairs involving subordinates came to light.

While ComfortDelGro group CEO Yang Ban Seng has been double-hatting as SBS Transit helmsman since Mr Gan's departure, The Straits Times understands that it is a stop-gap measure until the group finds a suitable transit executive to replace Mr Gan.

Mr Cheng, a former brigadier-general and commander of the Republic of Singapore Air Force, had spent a year in SBS Transit prior to his appointment in Australia. He joined the group in September 2015.

Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro has appointed Mr Nicholas Yap, currently CEO of its business in Victoria, Australia, as country head of ComfortDelGro Australia.

Mr Yap, 48, who has been with the group since 1994, will assume the new post from July 1.

Mr Yang said: "The reorganisation is necessary to reflect the growing importance of our Australian operations."