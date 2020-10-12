ERP charges along CTE increase from today

As more people return to workplaces, traffic volume has increased.

In view of this, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will rise on the Central Expressway (CTE) from today.

In its latest ERP review, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said last Friday that gantries along the CTE city-bound - including a Pan-Island Expressway slip road leading into the CTE - will have a charge of $1 per pass between 8.30am and 9.30am, up from zero now.

Car drivers using the CTE to head away from the city in the evening will face a charge of $3 between 6pm and 6.30pm, up from $2 now.

The LTA said that based on traffic conditions last month, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the CTE.

It said there will continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads.