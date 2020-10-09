ERP charges to go up by $1 at 2 sets of gantries on CTE from Oct 12

SINGAPORE - As more people return to workplaces, traffic volume has increased.

Hence, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates will rise on the Central Expressway (CTE) from next Monday (Oct 12).

In its latest ERP review, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday that gantries on the citybound CTE will have a charge of $1 per pass between 8.30am and 9.30am - up from zero now.

Car drivers using the CTE to head away from the city in the evening will face a charge of $3 between 6pm and 6.30pm - up from $2 now.

The LTA said based on traffic conditions last month, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the CTE.

The authority said there will continue to be no ERP charges on other expressways and arterial roads.