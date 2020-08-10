Electric-car sharing service BlueSG reaches its one millionth rental

SINGAPORE - Electric-car sharing service, BlueSG, announced on Monday (Aug 10) that it has reached its one millionth rental since launching its car-sharing programme in 2017.

Introduced as part of the Land Transport Authority's pilot programme on a national-level electric vehicle car sharing initiative, BlueSG now has more than 80,000 subscribers who pay from $8 a month for the use of one of its 667 Bluecars.

Despite a dip in membership and rentals during the circuit breaker period, the BlueSG saw strong growth following Singapore's reopening from June 2, the company said in a statement.

The cars are rented out about 100,000 times a month with 4,000 subscriptions added in the same time period, said BlueSG managing director Franck Vitte.

The firm said it launched two new subscription plans last December which have proven successful.

The subscription plans area premium six-month membership plan at $18 per month and a basic membership plan priced at $8 per month.

Both plans also comprise a rental rate of $0.33 per minute.

BlueSG has other rental packages for longer rides at cheaper rates. These comprise a three-hour package at $39.90 and a five-hour package at $49.90.

The company currently has 345 charging stations with 1,371 charging points islandwide in public housing estates, industrial buildings, shopping malls, Changi Airport, Sentosa, and the city centre.

"With a significant number of stations located in popular and convenient locations, BlueSG has now become a credible alternative to private car ownership," said Mr Vitte.

"Surveys show that our users are using BlueSG mostly occasionally, as a complement to public transport, which was the initial objective."