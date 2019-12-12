Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG opens more charging points to public

SINGAPORE - Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG has added another 140 charging points across Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority carparks to its network of 99 charging points which are opened to all electric vehicle car owners.

Marking its second anniversary, the company said on Thursday (Dec 12) that this will bring the number of charging points open to all electric vehicle car owners to 239 in Singapore.

To use its charging points, a user has to pay a one-time fee of $20.

Usage charges are $1 per hour for first three hours, and $2 per hour for subsequent hours.

The French operator has 1,207 charging points here across 304 locations. They are used by its fleet of 660 electric subcompact cars.

Since its launch two years ago, the car-sharing scheme has attracted more than 55,000 members who currently make around 40,000 rentals a month - up from 15,000 a year ago.

The fleet has clocked more than eight million km since.

It is on track to expand its fleet to 1,000 cars, and grow the charging network to 2,000 points by next year.

Also to mark its second anniversary, BlueSG launched two new subscription plans on Thursday: a Premium six-month membership plan priced at $18 per month with a rental rate of 33 cents per minute, and 45 minutes of free rental per month; and a Basic plan with no commitment, priced at $8 per month with a rental rate of 33 cents per minute.

Managing director Franck Vitte said the new plans are in response to "growing demand from our customers for more flexibility".

He said the plans are targeted at "those who do not want to commit and still enjoy the lowest rental rate, or for the more regular users who can get free rentals".