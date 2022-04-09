Electric car registrations continue to grow in Q1; issue of hogging of chargers being tackled

SINGAPORE - New electric vehicle (EV) registrations continue to grow in the first quarter of the year and are now at 8.1 per cent of all new car registrations.

This is more than double of last year's annual figure, which was an increase of almost 20-fold compared with 2020.

With the new wave of EV registrations, there are now some 3,600 electric cars in Singapore and around 2,500 charging points, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Saturday (April 9).

She gave this update at the Singapore Green Plan Conversation on Energy Reset, which was held online on Saturday morning (April 9).

Introduced in 2021, the forum aims to explore solutions to build a sustainable nation as Singapore pushes to lower carbon emissions.

Dr Khor said in her address: "There is great potential for Singapore to decarbonise its energy sector over the next decade. For the transport sector, one needle mover will be transiting from a fuel-based vehicle population to an electricity-based one."

While the uptick in registration figures was an early sign of a shift to EVs, she added that the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority (LTA) were looking into existing regulations to help EV users.

They include a review of parking regulations in public carparks to ensure that EV spaces are used only for charging.

In LTA's latest EV charging point tender announced on Friday, Dr Khor said every HDB carpark will have several charging points available to the public by 2025.

She added that operators are encouraged to propose solutions to incentivise users to remove their vehicle once they are done charging.

She said some EV charging operators are planning to impose idle fees for EVs that hog a parking spot after charging is complete.

Said Dr Khor: "Such behaviour is not beneficial to everyone. It means the charging network will be less efficient, and charging costs will be higher for all."

She urged motorists to use chargers responsibly and to plan when to charge their cars based on their schedule so the car does not need to stay parked for too long.

Charging should also be done in moderation and it is not necessary to keep an EV's battery full all the time, she added.