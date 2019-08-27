DFS stores in Changi Airport to close in June 2020; Korea's Shilla and Lotte among 3 new bidders

SINGAPORE - The DFS Group, which has been selling liquor and tobacco at Changi Airport for close to 40 years, is pulling out, The Straits Times has learnt.

Its duty-free stores will close in June 2020, when the current lease expires, to make way for a new player.

Hundreds of staff are expected to lose their jobs.

In an unexpected development, Changi's biggest and oldest tenant has confirmed that it did not bid for a new concession. The tender exercise closed on Monday (Aug 26).

ST understands that three firms have submitted bids for the concession. They are The Shilla Duty Free of South Korea, which currently operates the perfume and cosmetics stores at Changi, another Korean firm Lotte Duty Free and Gebr Heinemann of Germany.

Changi Airport Group spokesman Ivan Tan told ST: "DFS Group is a valued partner whom we have worked with at Changi Airport for the past 38 years.

"We are disappointed that they have opted not to participate in this tender, but we will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition to the new operator for the liquor and tobacco concession."

In a statement issued to media, DFS Group chairman and chief executive officer Ed Brennan said: "After careful consideration, DFS has decided not to bid to retain the liquor and tobacco concession operations at Changi Airport.

"Our decision not to bid was based on our unique understanding of the business environment as the current operator of this concession at Changi.

"Specifically, changing regulations concerning the sale of liquor and tobacco, against a global context of geopolitical uncertainty, meant that staying in Changi was not a financially viable option."

DFS manages 18 liquor & tobacco stores at the airport, occupying over 8,000 sq m of retail space across the four terminals.

Industry players said Singapore has been tightening rules on liquor and tobacco consumption, affecting retailers like DFS.

Since April 1, the alcohol duty-free concession has been cut from three litres to two litres.

In July, the Ministry of Health announced that tobacco products sold in Singapore must have standardised packaging and enlarged graphic health warnings from July 1, 2020.

The changes will apply to all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigarillos, cigars, beedies, ang hoon and other roll-your-own tobacco products, the ministry said.

Mr Brennan added: "Although this decision is the right one for our business, it was not taken lightly. DFS has held the concession at Changi Airport since 1980, and during this time we have exceeded all expectations for what travel retail can offer in an airport environment.

"We are proud of our achievements and deeply appreciative of the efforts of many talented people who have contributed to our success.

"We sincerely thank the Changi Airport Group for their past support, and extend our best wishes as they take the liquor and tobacco concession operations forward in partnership with a new operator."

The group's luxury concessions at Changi; its downtown operations at T Galleria by DFS, Singapore; and its Singapore Cruise Centre business will operate as usual, Mr Brennan said.