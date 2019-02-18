Singapore Budget 2019: Smaller duty-free alcohol allowance and GST relief for overseas shopping

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (Feb 19), returning travellers will have a smaller allowance on tax-exempt overseas shopping.

Those who spend fewer than 48 hours outside Singapore will have to pay the 7 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on items bought abroad worth $100 and more, down from $150.

The threshold will be lowered from $600 to $500 for travellers who spend 48 hours or more outside the country, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Monday (Feb 18), citing a rise in international travel.

The alcohol duty-free concession will also be reduced, from three litres to two litres, starting on April 1.

The cap on the allowance for spirits will remain at one litre. This means that, under the new rules, returning travellers will be entitled to only two litres of wine, beer or a combination of the two, or a litre of spirits and a litre of either wine or beer duty-free.

Currently, adults who spend two days or more outside the country, excluding those returning from Malaysia, are allowed to buy a litre of spirits, wine and beer each.

The GST is a broad-based tax that contributes significantly to Singapore's fiscal resources, said Mr Heng, and the moves will help recurrent revenues to meet recurrent spending needs in areas such as healthcare, pre-school education and security.