First phase of Cross Island MRT line finalised; will have 12 stations

SINGAPORE - The alignment of Phase 1 of the MRT Cross Island Line (CRL) has been finalised.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Friday (Jan 25) that this first stretch will be 29km long. It will have 12 stations and pass through areas such as Changi, Loyang, Pasir Ris, Hougang and Ang Mo Kio.

"When it is completed by 2029, more than 100,000 households will enjoy better connectivity and shorter travelling times," Mr Khaw said.

He said Bright Hill, a station on the CRL which is also on the Thomson-East Coast Line, "will further expand to become an interchange station with the CRL".

Phase 1 of the CRL will have three other interchanges - at Ang Mo Kio with the North-South Line, at Hougang with the North East Line and at Pasir Ris with the East-West Line.

The CRL will be Singapore's eighth MRT line.

Mr Khaw revealed that its depot, the Changi East Depot, will be a surface depot, and not underground as originally planned.

He also announced that the first stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line will open before Christmas this year.