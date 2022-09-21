Cross Island Line Phase 2: Excitement about new rail option but concerns linger over details, impact

SINGAPORE - Residents and businesses close to phase two of the Cross Island Line (CRL) are glad to have a new transport option in the future, but have concerns about issues such as the location of the new stations and construction-related traffic jams.

Even though it will be ready only 10 years from now, Mr Mark Yeow is among those who are looking forward to the opening of the six stations along the 15km stretch of rail in 2032.

The West Coast resident, 32, lamented about the relative lack of public transport connectivity near his home in Clementi West Street 2.

The marketing consultant, who uses the bus, train and car-sharing services, recounted one evening in March when a 15-minute journey from Commonwealth took him almost an hour as he could not find a vehicle or a direct public transport route.

He eventually got home via a combination of train and bus.

Plans for CRL phase two were announced on Tuesday by Transport Minister S. Iswaran. He said it will provide greater public transport access to areas in the west, such as West Coast, and improve connectivity between the eastern, western and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

This rail section includes interchanges with the Downtown Line at King Albert Park and the East-West Line at Clementi station.

The other four stations are Turf City, Maju, West Coast and Jurong Lake District.

Construction of CRL phase two is expected to start in 2023. Once completed, it will benefit 40,000 households within 800m of the six stations.

Mr James Kong, another West Coast resident, said 10 years is a long time for him to wait for a new MRT station.

But the 72-year-old retiree expects his grandchildren, who live with him, to reap the benefits as it will be easier for them to get to school.

The upcoming Maju station will serve three tertiary institutions currently without rail access: SIM Global Education, Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Associate Professor Lim Lee Ching, dean of the S R Nathan School of Human Development at SUSS, said having an MRT station right next to the school will improve accessibility for both staff and students.

It could also relieve traffic congestion in the area, Prof Lim added, noting that a large majority of SUSS and SIM students take evening classes and some teachers let students off early or stagger dismissal times so they can beat the traffic jam outside the school.