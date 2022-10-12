Cross Island Line phase 2 could have major impact on nearby forests: Study

SINGAPORE - Initial plans to build the future Maju Cross Island Line (CRL) station within the boundaries of Clementi Forest were scrapped in favour of its current planned location underneath Clementi Road.

This decision was made to reduce the amount of forested land consumed for phase two of the upcoming rail line, an environmental impact study released on Monday revealed.

The tunnels leading to Maju station from King Albert Park station were also realigned to limit the impact on what is an ecologically important area teeming with wildlife.

Meanwhile, CRL construction sites that are close to ecologically sensitive areas such as Clementi Forest and forests near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve will be reduced in size, or relocated.

These are some of the key mitigation strategies outlined in the study released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on the construction and operation of the CRL stations between Bright Hill and Clementi.

Without these measures, phase two of the CRL could lead to the permanent loss of habitats for critically endangered wildlife and fragmentation of ecologically connected areas nearby, the study by infrastructure consulting firm Aecom found.

But even with these steps, the nearly 2,000-page study found that the CRL could still have a major environmental impact on several forested areas near Eng Neo Avenue Forest, Clementi Forest and Windsor due to irreversible habitat loss.

The 15km CRL phase two, which will comprise six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, will provide greater public transport access to areas in the west and open by 2032, with construction expected to start in 2023.

The Aecom study for CRL phase two is split into three reports, covering Windsor and Eng Neo Avenue Forest near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Turf City and Holland Plain, as well as Clementi and Maju forests.

Both direct impacts to biodiversity, as well as indirect impacts such as noise and vibration, were assessed based on the consequence and likelihood of its occurrence.

"Moderate" impacts are those that are reversible, long-term and of medium magnitude whereas "major" impacts have high magnitude and are irreversible.

The study concluded that while CRL phase two could still have moderate to major impacts on nearby forests, this can be adequately managed through measures such as locating worksites outside areas with high biodiversity conservation value.

Other steps proposed include rope bridges for wildlife to traverse green space, avoiding tree felling during peak bird breeding season from May to July and installing water-filled barriers along roads to minimise roadkill.

Clementi Forest and Maju Forest