Construction of Cross Island Line's Defu and Tampines North stations expected to start in Q2

SINGAPORE - Construction work for two Cross Island Line (CRL) stations - Defu and Tampines North - is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Feb 22).

This comes after civil contracts worth a total of $864 million were awarded for the design and construction of the two MRT stations and their associated tunnels.

Defu station will be located in Tampines Road between Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Avenue 2, and Tampines North station will be located between Tampines Link and Tampines Avenue 11.

They are part of the 12 stations that make up phase one of the CRL.

This first phase, which is 29km long and starts from Aviation Park station in Changi and ends at Bright Hill station in Sin Ming, is expected to start passenger service in 2030.

The contract for the design and construction of Defu station and its tunnels is valued at about $467 million. It was awarded to a joint venture between Gamuda Berhad Singapore Branch and Wai Fong Construction.

LTA said Gamuda, which is based in Malaysia, has vast experience in infrastructure and residential projects both locally and abroad.

The company is currently involved in the construction of the Gali Batu Bus Depot off Woodlands Road, which is expected to be completed by around 2024.

Meanwhile, Wai Fong is currently involved in the construction of Hong Kah and Corporation stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL), as well as road tunnels between Victoria Street and Kampong Java Road for the North-South Corridor.

The contract to design and build Tampines North station and its tunnels is valued at about $397 million.

It was awarded to China Communications Construction Company (Singapore Branch), which is also building Boon Lay station on the JRL, as well as the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link's viaduct and tunnels.

LTA said excavation works around both Defu and Tampines North stations are expected to be challenging as the ground comprises thick and soft layers of marine clay, as well as a soil-like material comprising sandy and silty clay.

Safety measures will be taken to ensure the stability of the ground and surrounding structures during these works, LTA added.

"LTA and the contractors will monitor the works closely to ensure that they are carried out safely and minimise any inconvenience to stakeholders," it said.

Built in three phases, the CRL will span the length of Singapore, from Changi to Tuas, and link major hubs such as the future Jurong Lake District and Punggol Digital District.