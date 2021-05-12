Construction of two JRL stations to start in May, will shorten travel time to Jurong industrial area

SINGAPORE - Commuters to the Jurong industrial area will enjoy shorter travel time with two more stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) expected to open in eight years.

Construction work on the stations along Jalan Boon Lay will start this month.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 12), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said a contract for the stations in the area of Enterprise Road and Jalan Tukang has been awarded to China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company for $241 million.

The firm has been operating in Singapore for more than 35 years, and has completed rail projects in Macau and Thailand. It is also currently involved in the construction of Siglap station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

As part of the contract, the company will design and construct the stations and their 1.5km viaduct over Jurong Central Park and Jalan Boon Lay.

Once completed as part of the JRL's third phase, the new stations will shorten travel time.

For example, with the JRL, travelling between Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and the Jurong industrial area near Tractor Road will take 25 minutes instead of the current 50.

The JRL, first announced in 2013, is expected to improve connectivity in the western part of Singapore by serving areas such as the Nanyang Technological University, Jurong Innovation District and the future Tengah area.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, construction was delayed by about a year and it will open in phases from 2027 to 2029.



An artist's impression of the future Tukang station along Jalan Boon Lay. PHOTO: LTA



When completed, there will be 24 stations, and three interchanges - Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong East stations.

The 24km fully elevated line will be Singapore's seventh MRT line.

LTA said the stations in Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and the Jurong area are expected to add more than 60,000 households within a 10-minute walk from a train station.