ComfortDelGro wins tender to operate electric shuttle buses at NTU

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro is charging forward in green travel, with subsidiary ComfortDelGro Bus providing daily electric bus shuttle services at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) from September.

Valued at close to $20 million, the four-year contract follows a similar tender won in November last year with National University of Singapore (NUS) for the Kent Ridge campus.

This latest tender involves about 20 electric buses plying four shuttle routes within the NTU campus.

Running from 7.30am to 11pm, they replace the diesel-powered vehicles provided by Tong Tar Transport Service which has been serving NTU since 2005.

Users will have access to real-time information on bus location along the route, arrival times and passenger occupancy rate with an app.

This is similar to the service at NUS, which will commence in the third quarter of the year and has around 30 buses serving eight shuttle routes.

Listed transport giant ComfortDelGro has been progressively electrifying its vehicle fleets in Singapore.

For its private buses, it has said that the entire fleet will be electric by 2030.

This is a decade ahead of the Government's commitment to have only "cleaner energy" public buses by 2040.

According to the Land Transport Authority, "cleaner-energy" models include electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. From 2030, it will no longer be possible to register any new vehicle that does not fulfil this criteria. For diesel cars and taxis, the deadline is 2025.

For its taxi fleet in Singapore, the company is looking to have 1,000 fully electric cabs by 2023. This works out to about 10 per cent of the total fleet size.

ComfortDelGro is also plugging into charging infrastructure building.