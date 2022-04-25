ComfortDelGro to review use of Z for app logo on concerns about link to Russian invasion of Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Transport operator ComfortDelGro will review the use of the letter "Z" for its mobile app logo, after feedback that it is a symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 25), it also apologised for any offence caused and stated its opposition to the war.

ComfortDelGro unveiled its new mobility and lifestyle app CDG Zig earlier this month.

The app, which was formed through the merger of its taxi booking app and the Zig app, had adopted a stylised "Z" as its logo, based on the Zig branding.

It acknowledged on Monday that the letter "Z" has unfortunately also been used by the Russian army on its tanks in the Ukranian invasion.

"We would like to categorically state that we are not in favour of the use of force and acts of aggression against another sovereign state," added ComfortDelGro.

"The letter 'Z' has never ever been used as war propaganda before - certainly not when we launched Zig last year."

It said that the timing of the app relaunch on the heels of the ongoing war may have come across as insensitive.

It said it was not its intent to offend anyone, and apologised for doing so.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, "Z" has been seen on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine. Experts have said it could be used as a practical way for Russian soldiers to identify Russian vehicles.

The letter has since come to symbolise support for the invasion.

In March, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak was blasted for his "shocking behaviour" after sporting the letter on his shirt during a medal presentation next to a Ukraine athlete.