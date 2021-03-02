Navigate, book a taxi, make restaurant and hotel reservations all on one app - Zig

SINGAPORE - Too many apps for different functions?

An app that has cost millions to develop will soon be launched to help users find their way around, call a taxi, make reservations at restaurants and even book staycations, all on one free platform.

Named Zig, the new venture by transport giant ComfortDelgro is a one-stop app that melds transport, food and leisure services.

Launched following a year when the point-to-point transport sector was hard hit by Covid-19, the app can be downloaded from app stores from next Tuesday (March 9).

While ComfortDelgro's core business remains transportation services, the app is part of the company's pivot to offering more online services.

ComfortDelgro, which declined to say how much went into developing this app, set up a $100 million venture capital fund in 2018 to aid its digitalisation efforts.

In 2019, its chief executive, Mr Ang Wei Neng, told The Straits Times the company had embarked on a "digital transformation" to go head to head with disruptors such as ride-hailing firms Grab and Gojek.

Mr Yang Ban Seng, managing director and group chief executive officer of ComfortDelgro, said Zig is the first time the land transport company is rolling out such an all-in-one lifestyle and mobility app.

"In a digital world, mobility is no longer just about simply transporting people from point A to B. It is about bringing services to people wherever they are, whenever they need," he said.

Created in the last six months, Zig provides an interactive map-based interface that shows both nearby attractions and functions as a navigation tool, giving locals - and tourists - an avenue to discover little known parts of Singapore.

By partnering restaurant-booking platform Chope, it also allows users to pre-order food and drinks from their pick of more than 1,500 restaurants and cafes for quick collection.

Travel agent Klook is also on board, adding hotel booking options and entertainment deals to Zig, including more offbeat experiences like parkour lessons and kayaking excursions.

With the demand for taxi rides is still below pre-Covid-19 levels, Zig aims to give ComfortDelgro cabbies a boost by drawing a wider lifestyle user base and offering them an in-app taxi booking function.

This is in addition to the existing ComfortDelgro booking app, which will continue to operate.

The developer behind the app is ComfortDelgro Zig, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group.

Many of its 15 employees are young people who have joined the initiative from previous jobs in hospitality, aviation and technology.

While there are no plans as yet to offer food delivery, a very possible prospect in the near future is the inclusion of hawker stalls, cinemas, and supermarkets on the app.

"As more users are onboarded, more innovative services will be rolled out," ComfortDelgro said.

Ms Valerie Tan, 29, senior marketing executive of restaurant The Alkaff Mansion, said the app could bring about greater visibility for the restaurant.

"We think that the app will bring about great visibility and brand awareness for The Alkaff Mansion... It's good that the app targets public transport commuters, taxi riders and has geolocation features. So if you are in the Telok Blangah area our dining concepts will pop up," she said.

But Ms Tan also added that there are already many other platforms providing similar features.

Google Maps, for instance, already has geolocation features that suggest businesses nearby, while Grab combines transport booking and food delivery services on its app.

"We are unsure how long the app will gain traction with the public but our team is willing to give it a try," Ms Tan added.