COE premiums soar ahead of supply cut

COE prices ended sharply higher compared with two weeks ago.
COE prices ended sharply higher compared with two weeks ago.PHOTO: ST FILE
Senior Transport Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Premiums for certificates of entitlement (COE) continued to surge, ending the latest tender Wednesday (April 21) sharply higher than prices two weeks ago.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $49,640, up from $45,600 previously. The price of COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $61,190, up from $52,309.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $62,100, up from $52,200.

Motor dealers attribute the all-round increase for car premiums to a smaller quota for the May-July bidding period. Those with orders in hand are going all out to secure COEs before the supply shrinkage, they said.

Commercial vehicle COE was not spared. Its premium ended at $44,001, up from $36,134. Motorcycle premium was the only exception - it closed unchanged at $8,000, already one of the highest in history.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 49,640 45,600
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  61,190 52,309
C - Goods vehicle & bus 44,001 36,134
D - Motorcycle 8,000 8,000
E - Open 62,100 52,200

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 