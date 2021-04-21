COE premiums soar ahead of supply cut

SINGAPORE - Premiums for certificates of entitlement (COE) continued to surge, ending the latest tender Wednesday (April 21) sharply higher than prices two weeks ago.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $49,640, up from $45,600 previously. The price of COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $61,190, up from $52,309.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $62,100, up from $52,200.

Motor dealers attribute the all-round increase for car premiums to a smaller quota for the May-July bidding period. Those with orders in hand are going all out to secure COEs before the supply shrinkage, they said.

Commercial vehicle COE was not spared. Its premium ended at $44,001, up from $36,134. Motorcycle premium was the only exception - it closed unchanged at $8,000, already one of the highest in history.

Latest COE results: