COE prices end mostly lower except for small cars in latest tender

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower in the latest tender on Thursday (June 6) as a plunge in premiums in the previous exercise sent buyers of smaller cars back to showrooms.
The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $30,009, up from last fortnight's $27,000 but still lower than in earlier recent exercises which saw prices going past $36,000. It was the only COE which ended higher.
COE prices for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $39,728, down from $42,564.
Premiums for open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but are used mostly for bigger cars, closed at $42,002, down from $47,000 previously.
Commercial vehicle COE prices finished at $25,502, down from $27,400. Motorcycle premiums settled at $3,090, down from $3,202.
Dealers expect the prevailing economic uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war to keep the car market subdued.
Latest COE results:
|Category
|Current COE premium ($)
|Previous COE premium ($)
|A - Car (1600cc & below)
|30,009
|27,000
|B - Car (above 1600cc)
|39,728
|42,564
|C - Goods vehicle & bus
|25,502
|27,400
|D - Motorcycle
|3,090
|3,202
|E - Open
|42,002
|47,000