COE premiums for small cars rise above $60,000 for the first time since 2015

SINGAPORE - Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rose for all categories on Wednesday (Feb 9), at the first bidding exercise under the new reduced quota.

Premiums for small cars up to 1,600cc and 130hp hit $60,761, a 4.9 per cent increase from the last tender. Premiums for this category last breached $60,000 in June 2015.

In percentage terms, the biggest mover was the category for bigger cars, with a 5 per cent increase to end at $86,102.

The next biggest increase was in the Open category. Despite having slightly more COEs allocated for this category than in the previous period - 180 certificates monthly, up from 145 - the premium rose by 3.7 per cent to $87,000.

Commercial vehicle COEs also nudged upwards by 2.3 per cent, hitting $44,001.

Motorcycle COEs continued to rise, albeit by just $10 to $10,010 for another record high.

Bidding for this category had been relatively muted, remaining at the minimum $1 value until the last eight minutes when more bids rushed in.