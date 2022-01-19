COE prices close higher at end of Jan 19 bidding exercise

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 19).

The category for cars above 1,600cc and 130hp saw the biggest hike. At $82,001, it represented a 5.5 per cent increase over the $77,700 from the last bidding exercise on Jan 5.

The next biggest mover was the category for motorcycles. From $9,689 before, it rose by 3.2 per cent to hit $10,000.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums adjusted upwards by a much milder 1.9 per cent, from $42,200 to $43,001.

The price of Open COE, which can be used for all vehicle types other than motorcycles, also moved very slightly from an already high $82,501 before to $83,911, representing a 1.7 per cent increase.

The most stable category is the one for cars up to 1,600cc and 130hp. It has increased by just $299 or 0.5 per cent to $57,898. The category also saw the most lethargic bidding this time round. Up till 20 minutes before the end of the exercise, there were still fewer bids received than the allocated quota.

The next bidding exercise runs from Feb 7 to Feb 8.