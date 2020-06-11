Changi Airport sets up new transit holding areas: 10 safety measures in place

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has set up new Transit Holding Areas (THA) in Terminals 1 and 3 as it prepares for the gradual resumption of transit passenger services.

This is to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff, Changi Airport Group (CAG) told The Straits Times, after Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed that it has received approval to start operating transit flights.

Here is a list of 10 safety measures that have been put in place to accommodate transit passengers in the new holding areas:

1. Upon arrival, transit passengers will be guided to the respective THA in their connecting terminal. Access to the THA will be for transit passengers and authorised airport staff only.

2. Temperature taking will be conducted at the entrance for both staff and transiting passengers.

3. Transit passengers must wear a face mask and adhere to the safe distancing markers.

4. Airport staff working in the THAs must use a face mask, face shield and gloves. Briefings on safe practices and measures are conducted daily for the staff serving passengers at the THAs.

5. At the beginning of each shift, airport staff will go through a comprehensive checklist of measures to ensure compliance.

6. Changi Airport has increased the number of points for hand sanitiser and will continue the increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting across the airport.



PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP



7. Hand sanitiser in containers that can be used in a contactless way is widely available for use inside the THAs.

8. Toilets inside the THAs are cleaned and disinfected frequently, and equipped with automatic water taps activated by sensors. Passengers can enter and leave the restrooms without needing to push open a door.



PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP



9. Seats and chairs in the airport are vacuumed and wiped regularly with disinfectant. Frequently touched surfaces such as charging stations, tables and playgrounds have also been sprayed with a long-lasting anti-microbial disinfectant coating that reduces the risk of virus transmission.

10. Carpets are vacuumed daily by autonomous cleaning robots equipped with a filter that catches fine particles including dust and pollen. In addition, autonomous cleaning robots have been equipped with a misting machine that disinfects the carpets after cleaning.