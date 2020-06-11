Coronavirus: Changi Airport sets up new transit holding areas, as SIA travellers from Australia, NZ allowed to fly through S'pore

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has set up new Transit Holding Areas (THA) in Terminals 1 and 3 as it prepares for the gradual resumption of transit passenger services, which were suspended when Singapore imposed border restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff, Changi Airport Group (CAG) told The Straits Times, after Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed that it has received approval to start operating transit flights.

In an update on its website on Thursday morning, SIA said that travellers will be able to transit through Changi Airport from selected cities in Australia and New Zealand, to any destination in SIA's group network operated by SIA, SilkAir or Scoot, from Thursday (June 11).

The transit flights are only for outbound journeys from Australian cities Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, as well as New Zealand cities Auckland and Christchurch.

Passengers will not be able to transit from other places in SIA's group network through Singapore into these cities, the national carrier added.

Customers should ensure that they meet the entry requirements for their final destination.

Transfers to and from flights operated by other airlines are currently not permitted.

"In line with regulatory requirements, transit and non-transit passengers will be kept apart at Changi Airport. This is to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff," the carrier said.

CAG told ST that upon arrival, passengers flying through Changi will be guided to the transit terminals, which will be open only for transit passengers and authorised airport staff.



The Transit Holding Area in Changi Airport Terminal 3. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP



Temperature taking will be conducted at the entrance and the areas will be put through deep cleaning and disinfection regularly.

Related Story Travellers to gradually be allowed to transit through Changi Airport from June 2

Related Story Coronavirus: Few flights at Changi Airport but checks stepped up for returnees

Transit passengers waiting for their connecting flights will get amenities including "comfortable seating, snooze areas, light entertainment and a play area", the airport said.

They will be able to purchase light meals, snacks and drinks on-site. They can also make tax-free purchases with the help of a shopping concierge service and have their shopping delivered to them safely.