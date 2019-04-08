Challenges that will require Singapore to rethink maritime strategy: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - As climate change melts the Arctic ice and opens alternative routes for cargo ships plying between Asia and Europe, it poses a challenge to Singapore's maritime status as it could divert trade away from the traditional Suez-Malacca route.

But with Asia rising, it will create growth opportunities for the shipping industry as experts forecast that six out of the world's 10 largest economies will be in Asia, where 66 per cent of the world's middle-class will be as well by 2030.

These developments, coupled with technological advancements and protectionism, are the key forces that will require Singapore to rethink its maritime strategy, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Monday (April 8).

How well Singapore can navigate the challenges and opportunities generated by these driving forces will decide Singapore status as a global hub port and international la maritime centre.

"Geography is not destiny. It can neither prescribe our failure nor promise our success", he said when delivering the 13th Singapore Maritime Lecture to about 400 maritime professionals.

"Our answer to the driving forces of demographics and climate change must be to go where trade flows will be," he added.

One way is to establish links with key markets - which Singapore has and will continue to do, he pointed out, citing the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA), which the European Parliament voted in favour of in February this year (2019).

This FTA would allow qualifying exports from Singapore to benefit from 25 trade agreements with 64 trading partners, he noted.

Meanwhile, maritime businesses can expect access to more markets through future FTAs, Mr Chan said.

These include the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership - a proposed FTA between the 10 Asean countries and six Asia-Pacific nations such as Australia and China - as well as between Singapore and Mercosur, the South American customs union.

Such partnerships will keep Singapore resilient in a time of rising protectionism, he added.

Singapore is also repositioning itself as not just a port operator, but a "global maritime platform", transcending its dependence on its geographical advantages.

Mr Chan pointed to the Asean Single Window - a digital platform that allows traders to benefit from expedited cargo clearance and reduced paperwork - as well as Singapore's Networked Trade Platform, launched last year, which combines all customs and trade-related services on a single platform.

"By digitalising the paper trail and making data analytics tools readily available, we help traders leverage technology to transform their businesses."

He added: "Regardless of whether the trade physically flows to or flows through Singapore, they can all benefit from the network efficiencies by trading on this Singapore platform."

The sharing of such platforms by companies and countries to enhance business-to-business and business-to-government operations will allow Singapore to reap greater efficiencies in time and cost, Mr Chan said.

But to truly succeed as a maritime hub, Mr Chan said Singapore will need to broaden and deepen its "maritime service offerings by strengthening complementary adjacent sectors such as finance, insurance, commodity trading and logistics".

He cited the Singapore War Risks Insurance Conditions launched earlier this year which provides cover even for ships not registered in Singapore.

Mr Chan also reiterated the need to both defend and update the "open rules-based global trading order" that has allowed countries to prosper.

"We must continue to work with like-minded partners to resist the fragmentation of the world order and uphold established rules of law," he said, stressing that it has to be done to promote a "predictable pro-business and open environment" for all countries.

Mr Chan noted that Singapore had built its first container terminal - which was also the first in South-east Asia - in 1969, "when no container ship sailed through the region".

"Amid global uncertainties, the true measure of our strength will once again be how we rise to meet the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow."

In a panel discussion after the lecture, Singapore Maritime Foundation chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao noted that since 2011, global trade volumes have increased at a slower pace compared to real gross domestic product growth.

OCBC Group chief executive Samuel Tien, however, pointed out that a growing middle class had resulted in increasing service trade, an important element of capital flow.

Describing trade as Singapore's lifeline, Mr Chan said Singapore needs to leverage on five things - data, finance, rules, talent and technology - to enhance its success.

These, he said, would help Singapore. "Our growth, our survival, will no longer depend on our geographical location."