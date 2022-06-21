Asia could see chaos of Europe and US airports if staff situation is not handled right: Iata chief

DOHA - In 2019, the global aviation sector employed 90 million people. Fast forward to three years later, this has been more than halved to 44 million.

The latest statistics, revealed by International Air Transport Association (Iata) deputy director-general Conrad Clifford on the sidelines of its annual general meeting on Monday (June 20), put the chaotic scenes recently captured in London's Heathrow Airport and Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport into context.

With passenger traffic at airports surging and airlines beginning to make profits again, the lack of workers to process baggage and ensure that flights arrive on time has hampered recovery.

While for now Europe and the United States are the primary regions afflicted, Asian airports could very well be next, industry observers warned, if the issues are not handled right.

Iata's regional vice-president for Asia-Pacific Philip Goh told reporters on Monday: "Asia is not seeing much of airport congestion yet. But I qualify that this will change very rapidly when the travel momentum continues to build the way they have been building in the last few months."

There is already some congestion in Australia, he noted, and singled out Japan as a possible bottleneck when the tourist hot spot eventually opens after an extended lockdown.

"The fact of the matter is that over two years, many people have left the industry, and it takes time to bring these workers back, train them, get them through security clearance," he said.

"If airports and airlines are smart enough to look at the issues Europe is facing, they must be able to plan ahead of the demand curve. Otherwise we would have learnt nothing."

In Asia, passenger traffic is now at 22 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, much lower than in other regions, but is expected to rapidly increase to over 70 per cent by year end.

The chaotic scenes in Europe and America has been explained by their airports handling a much higher turnover of passengers without a corresponding increase in employees, as recruitment processes and operations are stymied by labour strikes, governmental regulations around bringing in foreign workers and delayed security clearances for new trainees.

In Europe, delays are back to 2019 levels despite traffic still hovering around 75 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. Over the four-day Memorial Day weekend holiday in the US, airlines cancelled more than 2,500 flights, although this was partially pushed up by thunderstorms.