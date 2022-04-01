askST: How has the Vaccinated Travel Framework eased air travel to and from S'pore?

Covid-19 testing upon arrival in Singapore for air travellers is no longer required. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Borders here were reopened with the Vaccinated Travel Framework replacing vaccinated travel lanes on Friday (April 1). The Straits Times explains what the new border policies entail for those looking to fly into Singapore.

Q: What are the changes that apply to air travellers?

A: First, with the removal of the vaccinated travel lanes, all fully vaccinated travellers from all regions can take any flight to Singapore. This means that there are no quotas to daily arrivals nor requirements to serve a stay-home notice. 

Fully vaccinated visitors are also no longer required to apply for a vaccinated travel pass or air travel pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore. Travellers' existing ATPs will be annulled.

Q: What are the testing requirements?

A: Fully vaccinated travellers are now required to take only a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result.

They can take a polymerase chain reaction test, a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART), or a self-administered ART remotely supervised by an ART provider in Singapore.

Testing upon arrival here is no longer required. Travellers will have their status registered as fully vaccinated for 30 days under the new framework.

Fully vaccinated travellers include those who have received the full regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines at least 14 days before arrival in Singapore and have met the minimum dose interval period.

Children aged 12 and below and not fully vaccinated are allowed to enter Singapore under similar measures as fully vaccinated adults.

S'pore eases travel restrictions

Entry approval

- Fully vaccinated travellers do not require any entry approvals to enter Singapore. Tthis means that travellers who were required to apply for vaccinated travel passes no longer need to do so. The air travel pass required as part of Singapore’s unilateral opening to Macau, China and Taiwan will no longer be required as well.

Testing

- Fully vaccinated travellers will still be required to take a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result. But they will no longer need to take any Covid-19 tests after arrival in Singapore.

Designated flights and quotas

- Fully vaccinated travellers can enter Singapore on any flights without having to serve quarantine from April 1. There will no longer be any quotas applied on daily arrivals.

Vaccination status

- Travellers will be able to show all vaccination certificates regardless of place of issue as proof of vaccination. These certificates are not required to be digitally verifiable. Children aged 12 years and below are exempted from the vaccination requirement, in line with domestic measures.

Singapore Arrival Card

- The existing SG Arrival Card will be simplified such that they can be completed easily. Travellers will just need to submit  their personal particulars, vaccination status and health declaration.

