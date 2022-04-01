askST: How has the Vaccinated Travel Framework eased air travel to and from S'pore?

SINGAPORE - Borders here were reopened with the Vaccinated Travel Framework replacing vaccinated travel lanes on Friday (April 1). The Straits Times explains what the new border policies entail for those looking to fly into Singapore.

Q: What are the changes that apply to air travellers?

A: First, with the removal of the vaccinated travel lanes, all fully vaccinated travellers from all regions can take any flight to Singapore. This means that there are no quotas to daily arrivals nor requirements to serve a stay-home notice.

Fully vaccinated visitors are also no longer required to apply for a vaccinated travel pass or air travel pass (ATP) for entry into Singapore. Travellers' existing ATPs will be annulled.

Q: What are the testing requirements?

A: Fully vaccinated travellers are now required to take only a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore and obtain a negative test result.

They can take a polymerase chain reaction test, a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART), or a self-administered ART remotely supervised by an ART provider in Singapore.

Testing upon arrival here is no longer required. Travellers will have their status registered as fully vaccinated for 30 days under the new framework.

Fully vaccinated travellers include those who have received the full regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines at least 14 days before arrival in Singapore and have met the minimum dose interval period.

Children aged 12 and below and not fully vaccinated are allowed to enter Singapore under similar measures as fully vaccinated adults.