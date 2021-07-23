Additional $30 million financial support for taxi and private-hire car drivers to cope with Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - Taxi and private-hire car drivers will get additional financial support till end-September to help ease the impact of the latest set of tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (July 23) that drivers will get an additional $10 per vehicle per day from July 22 to Aug 31. This will then be reduced to $5 per day in September.

The Government is funding these measures by providing an additional $30 million to enhance the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.

Drivers will receive the payouts through the taxi and private-hire car companies, and there is no need to make an application.

The latest round of support measures doubles the payouts that drivers are currently receiving.

Under an earlier round of measures in June, drivers were to get $10 per vehicle per day for 60 days from this month and $5 per vehicle per day in September.

LTA said a total of $482 million had been set aside to support the taxi and private-hire car sectors since February last year.

Explaining the additional support, it said taxi and private-hire car ridership is expected to decline significantly with Singapore entering the phase two (heightened alert) period from July 22 to Aug 18.

"Based on the experience from the last phase two (heightened alert) period from May 16 to June 13, ridership will take time to recover after the relaxation of measures," said LTA.

"LTA will work with the taxi and private-hire car operators to implement the latest Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund enhancement over the next two weeks, and operators will inform drivers of disbursement details in due course."

It added that drivers who are served quarantine orders after coming into close contact with individuals infected with Covid-19 will continue to receive help from the Quarantine Order Allowance Scheme by the Health Ministry.

Operators, as well as the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association will also continue to provide their own relief packages to affected drivers, said LTA.