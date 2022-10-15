$550k raised to drive road safety against backdrop of higher number of accidents

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Road Safety Council raised $550,000 at a dinner on Friday to support efforts to make roads safer for both motorists and pedestrians, against a backdrop of a higher number of accidents in the first half of this year.

The council - a charity set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs - runs initiatives such as the Singapore Road Safety Month and the Anti-Drink Drive campaign.

At the dinner at Equarius Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim noted that traffic accidents resulting in fatalities have declined in the first half of 2022.

There were 45 people killed in 44 road accidents between January and June, compared to the 58 deaths in 52 accidents in the first half of 2021.

But the total number of accidents has increased, compared to the same period in 2021, said Associate Professor Faishal in his speech.

"In particular, speeding-related violations and accidents, and number of persons arrested for drink-driving, have gone up," he added.

There were 3,159 traffic accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities in the first half of 2022 versus 3,012 in the same period in 2021.

The number of speeding-related violations rose from 66,480 in the first half of 2021 to 69,291 in the same period in 2022. Accidents related to speeding also climbed, from 474 to 487 in the same period.

The number of drink driving arrests grew from 741 in the first half of 2021 to 793 in the same period in 2022.

Prof Faishal said vulnerable road users, such as elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists, remain a concern as they account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents which result in injuries and deaths.

Accidents involving the elderly made up 81.8 per cent of pedestrian deaths in the first half of 2022, while those involving motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 55.6 per cent of traffic fatalities in the same period.

"Any fatality or accident is one too many. I urge all road users to play their part in keeping the roads safe," he said.

At Friday's event, nine companies and 16 people received the Singapore Road Safety Awards for good road safety systems and practices.