41 offenders caught since LTA enforced e-scooter ban on footpaths on Jan 1

SINGAPORE - A total of 41 errant riders have been caught using their e-scooters on footpaths since a zero tolerance approach kicked in from Jan 1 this year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 8) that it had conducted enforcement activities in Bishan, Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, Jurong, Woodlands and Yishun.

LTA said plainclothes operations were also conducted in Buangkok and Hougang.

Previous enforcement activities were carried out at Commonwealth, Serangoon and Telok Blangah.

Those caught riding e-scooters on footpaths can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

The footpath ban started on Nov 5 last year, following a series of e-scooter-related accidents.

LTA had issued warnings to errant users until Jan 1, when it adopted the zero tolerance approach.

The ban confines e-scooters to 440km of cycling paths islandwide instead of the 5,500km of footpaths riders could use before.

Bicycles and personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs will continue to be allowed on footpaths, cycling paths and park connectors.

The ban is expected to extend to other motorised personal mobility devices in the first quarter of this year, including hoverboards and unicycles.