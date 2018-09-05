$3m in 'smart' move to boost Marina Bay Cruise Centre

With passenger numbers at Marina Bay Cruise Centre (MBCC) set to cross the one-million mark this financial year, the terminal is taking steps to prevent possible congestion by tapping smart technology.

By September next year, a total of 460 cameras, each capable of clicking 750 images a second, will be installed at MBCC, with sensors fixed at key locations such as the check-in and baggage handling areas.

As passenger numbers increase, the cruise terminal is going high-tech, leveraging technology - data science, video analytics and predictive artificial intelligence - to enhance its operations.

"With the number of passengers coming through the terminal, we feel that it is necessary to be proactive to prevent possible congestion, and take measures so that the passenger experience is not compromised," Mr Lionel Wong, chief executive of terminal operator Sats-Creuers, told The Straits Times.

The cruise terminal has been kept busy since its opening in 2012 and is expecting about 1.4 million passengers in the 12 months to March 31 next year.

The cameras and sensors will provide real-time monitoring of traffic conditions and passenger flows, allowing staff to keep a close eye on operations and detect bottlenecks, if any, at various locations, said Mr Wong.

For example, if the check-in queue is slow-moving, the system will automatically trigger an alert to staff so that they can respond.

In such cases, they may open additional counters or deploy more staff, Mr Wong said.

"Augmenting our processes with technology will help us manage the increased volume more efficiently and provide a pleasant, seamless travel experience for our passengers," said Mr Wong.

He added that the $3 million initiative will make MBCC Asia's first "smart" terminal.

The system will benefit not just Sats-Creuers staff, but also other stakeholders, including cruise operators and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore, Mr Wong said.

Mr Andrew Tan, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, has welcomed the initiative.

The use of smart sensors and data analytics to enhance operations at Singapore's ports and cruise terminal facilities will not only contribute to better operational efficiencies, but also enhance the level of security, he said.

This will become more critical as the business grows, experts said.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore's two cruise facilities - the other is at HarbourFront - recorded a passenger throughput of 1.38 million last year - marking a third consecutive year of growth.

A recent STB study also found that the cruise industry contributed $706 million in direct spend to Singapore's economy in 2016, an increase of about 36 per cent from 2010.

Globally, the number of cruise passengers has risen by about 50 per cent in the past decade, from 17.8 million to an estimated 27 million this year.

Singapore, already the biggest cruise hub in South-east Asia, has further plans to capture an even bigger slice of the growing market.

The Straits Times understands that there are plans to expand the Marina Bay cruise terminal, which now has two berths, so that it can handle more ships at one time.