300,000 public transport vouchers remain unclaimed, each with value of $30

SINGAPORE - About 300,000 public transport vouchers valued at $30 each, which can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concessions passes, have yet to be claimed.

They are part of the 600,000 public transport vouchers that the Government made available last December to help households cope with the public transport fare hike.

Households with a monthly income per person of not more than $1,600 are eligible to apply for the vouchers.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (March 31), Transport Minister S. Iswaran said: "As at March 31, about 300,000 vouchers are still available for application.

"We will be progressively disbursing PTVs (public transport vouchers) directly to over 30,000 ComCare short- to medium-term assistance and long-term-assistance beneficiaries from April 2022, to help lower-income households.

"This is on top of the vouchers they had received previously," he added.

In January, the Ministry of Transport and People's Association described it as the largest number of public transport vouchers to be set aside to date, with the broadest household coverage.

The income eligibility criterion was also increased from the monthly ceiling per person of $1,200 to $1,600.

The roll-out followed the Public Transport Council's announcement of a 2.2 per cent increase after its annual fare revision exercise last year.

The increase was on the back of cost pressures on public transport operators and a sharp plunge in ridership due to Covid-19.

For adults, the fare hike meant a three to four cent increase when paying by card, depending on the distance travelled.

Concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers went up by one cent, while prices for cash fares, single-trip tickets, monthly concessions and travel passes were left unchanged.

Those who qualify for the vouchers may apply for the public transport vouchers online, or approach their local community centres (CC) for assistance.

Minister Iswaran said: "Even if you missed the income eligibility criteria or have previously received a PTV (public transport voucher) but still require assistance, we stand ready to help.

"Please approach your nearest CC, and your application will be assessed on a case-by-case basis."