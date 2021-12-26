About 250,000 more households eligible for public transport vouchers as fares rise on Dec 26

SINGAPORE - Commuters who took the bus or train on Boxing Day may not have noticed their fares had gone up by a few cents as a public transport fare hike announced last month kicked in on Sunday (Dec 26).

But for Madam Hashimah Hassan, every cent goes a long way.

The 54-year-old is a full-time caregiver to her brother, who has cerebral palsy, and her 83-year-old mother, who is wheelchair-bound.

So while she does not take public transport often, having to pay more for fares will impact her finances as she receives only about $430 each month from social assistance programmes.

Depending on distance travelled, the cost of bus and MRT trips on Sunday rose by three to four cents for adults paying their fares by card.

Concessionary fares for seniors, students, people with disabilities and low-wage workers went up by one cent, while prices for cash fares, single-trip tickets, monthly concessions and travel passes were unchanged.

Of the 10 commuters The Straits Times spoke with, five only realised that fares had gone up when interviewed by this reporter, while three said the increase was negligible as it would amount to a few dollars each month.

This was especially so since working from home has become the default due to Covid-19 and they spent less money commuting to work.

Still, the fare hike was felt by some, like Ms Siti Nurhaliza, 21, who has to pay adult fares as a part-time student who does not qualify for a concession card.

Her home is about two bus stops from the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub and the short ride will now cost her almost a dollar.

"For me, it is not affordable," said Ms Siti, who gets $100 a month in allowance from her parents.

Sunday's fare hike was also painful for former dishwasher Lee Poh Lim, 69, who relies on the $500 in social assistance he receives each month.