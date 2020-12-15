Bangladeshi worker dies in accident at LTA construction site next to Changi MRT depot

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old Bangladeshi worker at a Land Transport Authority (LTA) construction site beside the Changi MRT depot died on Tuesday morning (Dec 15) after a workplace accident.

This comes after a spate of five workplace fatalities in the two weeks between late November and early December, which prompted the labour movement to urge companies to prioritise and safeguard the safety of workers.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times on Tuesday evening that the latest accident happened in Koh Sek Lim Road, which runs into the Changi MRT depot.

A spokesman said the man and his co-workers were extracting sheet piles when a part of a sheet pile broke and fell on him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by attending paramedics.

"MOM is investigating the incident and has stopped all activities involving sheet piles at the site," the spokesman.

Sheet piles are usually made of steel, timber or concrete. They are used in construction to help retain soil and provide excavation support, and can either be permanent or temporary structures.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.58am on Tuesday, and that police investigations are ongoing.

MOM said LTA is the developer of the project, while Lum Chang Building Contractors is the occupier. The employer of the victim is BLT Geoworks.

ST has contacted LTA and Lum Chang for more information.

Lum Chang was awarded the $325 million contract for the project in 2016. The scope of the project includes building a new platform at Tanah Merah station and extending the East-West Line train tracks to connect the new East Coast Integrated Depot at Changi.

Works are due to be completed in 2024.

National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Melvin Yong said in a Facebook post on Dec 4 that the number of workplace fatalities this year was more than two-thirds of the total last year, when 39 lives were lost.

Mr Yong expressed concern and alarm over the sharp increase in accidents recently, and said the figures serve as a critical reminder of the need to guard against fatigue or even complacency as Singapore continues to move towards phase three of its reopening.