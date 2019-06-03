20 PMDs seized in three-day sting by LTA

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded about 20 personal mobility devices (PMDs) following a three-day sting operation that began last Friday (May 31).

In a Facebook post, LTA said it spotted 31 offences during the operation, which took place in three locations - Hougang, Telok Blangah and Tiong Bahru.

The offences were related mostly to the use of non-compliant devices, as well as riding on the wrong paths, it added.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on the road and must meet specifications such as a maximum weight of 20kg and a top speed of no more than 25kmh.

The impounded PMDs included two weighing about 33kg and 28kg.

In its post, LTA said that a cyclist had been caught speeding on a footpath, where the maximum speed for both bicycles and PMDs is 10kmh.

It also nabbed two registered e-scooters whose specifications did not match registration details. There were no further details on the cases.

Related Story 50kg e-scooter among 19 personal mobility devices impounded by LTA

Registration of e-scooters began earlier this year, and all such devices used in public areas here must be registered by the end of June.

Those who register their e-scooters must be above the age of 16, and must declare that the devices meet criteria such as weight and speed limits.

Those found to have made false declarations face fines of up to $5,000 or a year in jail, or both.

About 70,000 e-scooters have been registered as of April.

Separately, LTA filed a police report after a 17-year-old boy, who had been speeding on his PMD, tried to evade enforcement officers during a routine operation in Jalan Eunos last Friday.

The teenager tried to get away after being told to stop and subsequently collided with an enforcement officer.

He was caught for reckless riding, riding a PMD weighing about 29kg and failing to stop when told to do so by an authorised officer. His PMD was also impounded.

LTA said last week that 19 PMDs had been impounded during enforcement operations in various locations, including Admiralty, Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang.