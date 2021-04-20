1 foreign worker dead after accident along PIE, 16 others taken to hospitals

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man, who was one of 17 migrant workers travelling on the back of a lorry, died after the vehicle collided with a stationary tipper truck along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday morning (April 20).

The man died of his injuries in hospital, while the other 16 workers were also sent to hospital.

A 36-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police said that they were alerted at 6.06am to the accident along PIE towards Changi Airport before the Jalan Bahar exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two people were found trapped in the rear compartment of the lorry. They were rescued using hydraulic equipment.

The lorry passengers, aged between 23 and 46, were taken to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police said two of the workers were unconscious after the accident.

A Facebook video posted at around 10.30am shows the aftermath of the accident.

Several men were seen lying on the road, surrounded by at least two ambulances and a fire engine.

The accident caused traffic to be backed up until Pioneer Road North, according to the Land Transport Authority.

The Straits Times understands that all of the passengers are foreign workers who work for Bright Asia Construction.

When contacted by ST, a man from Bright Asia Construction said that investigations are ongoing. He declined to comment further.