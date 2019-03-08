Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan discharged a week after surgery on fractured arm

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan was discharged on Friday (March 8) after undergoing surgery for a fractured arm.

"I am going #home today!" Mr Khaw said in a Facebook post on the same day.

Mr Khaw, 66, had been warded in Singapore General Hospital and underwent surgery last Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Feb 25 that Mr Khaw would be on extended medical leave after fracturing his left arm in a fall the week before.

Mr Khaw would resume his duties as Transport Minister when he is able to do so, probably after several weeks, the PMO said in its statement.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, 58, is acting Transport Minister while Mr Khaw recovers from his injury.

The other MPs in Mr Khaw's Sembawang GRC have been covering his duties in his constituency.

In his post on Friday, Mr Khaw said: "After five hospitalisations, I have experienced the progress in our medical services over the decades."

In May 2010, he had a coronary artery bypass graft.

For his latest hospital stay, Mr Khaw tested a compact heart monitor invented by National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) cardiologist Philip Wong.

The monitor, which is currently available in more than 30 countries, sends the user's electrocardiography readings to the NHCS continuously in real time, without using cables.

The product is non-invasive, easy to use and detachable, Mr Khaw said in his post.