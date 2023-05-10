Traffic Police officer taken to hospital after accident on BKE

In a video online, a TP officer is seen clutching his face with something white, with a white Mitsubishi sedan with a damaged rear parked ahead. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM SGROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM
SINGAPORE - A Traffic Police (TP) officer was taken to hospital after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Wednesday morning.

A video of the aftermath of the accident, which was circulating in online chat groups, shows a TP officer sitting on the rightmost lane of the expressway, with his back leaning against a TP motorcycle.

He is seen in the video clutching his face with something white, as another TP officer stands over him.

A red stain and debris can be seen on the road near the pair, with a white Mitsubishi sedan with a damaged rear parked ahead.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident on the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway after the Mandai Road exit at about 7.05am.

A 36-year-old TP officer was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by SCDF.

The police said investigations are under way.

