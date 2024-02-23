Traffic Police concerned about motorists speeding where there are no cameras

SINGAPORE – Statistics show that motorists speed at locations without enforcement cameras, and this disregard for traffic rules is worrying, the Traffic Police (TP) said on Feb 23.

Speaking to the media during an engagement session to showcase its enforcement cameras, the TP said: “Every violation or accident is one too many, as it could potentially lead to a loss of life.”

In 2023, 136 people died in traffic accidents, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022, said the TP on Feb 20 when releasing its annual statistics report.

The 136 deaths is the highest number reported since 2016, when there were 141 of them.

The report also showed there were fewer speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras in 2023 – 52,237 compared with 73,152 in 2022.

However, the number of such violations detected by other police enforcement operations rose by 22 per cent to 63,468, in 2023, from 52,016 in 2022.