Driving to Malaysia during June school holidays? ICA warns of traffic jams on weekends

SINGAPORE - With the June school holidays drawing nearer, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has urged those planning trips to Malaysia to expect heavy traffic at the land checkpoints.

In a statement on Monday (May 27), the ICA said that there will be heavier traffic flow at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the holiday period from Friday to June 30.

Traffic is expected to be "particularly heavy" on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa and on the day itself, as well as over the weekends in June, it added.

Hari Raya Puasa, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, falls on June 5.

The authority advised travellers using the land checkpoints to adjust their plans where necessary.

It added that with security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when large number of travellers use the checkpoints at the same time.

Travellers have been reminded not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, "pop-pop" or chewing gum.

Related Story June holidays are coming: 10 articles for your travel needs

Those carrying dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants should proactively declare them to ICA officers prior to checks. the authority said.

They are also reminded to check and ensure that they are using their own passports with a remaining validity of at least six months before setting off on their journey.

Presenting the wrong passports or passports that were previously reported lost could lead to delays at immigration clearance.

The ICA said that passports that were reported lost can no longer be used for travelling even if they are later found.

In the statement, motorists were also warned against queue-cutting at the land checkpoints during peak periods.

"Motorists are reminded to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline at all times and cooperate with checkpoint officers to ensure a safe environment at the checkpoints," said the ICA.

It added that officers will continue to monitor arrival and departure traffic conditions and ensure optimal deployment of resources to handle peak-hour traffic.

Before making their trips, travellers are encouraged to check the traffic situation at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on the One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (Emas) installed on the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Updates on the traffic situation will also be posted on the ICA's Facebook page.