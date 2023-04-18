Tougher laws mean money mules can’t claim ignorance when selling bank, Singpass accounts to scammers

SINGAPORE - For the past three years, about 19,000 money mules could not be prosecuted, even as they helped scammers steal more than $1 billion from Singaporeans.

This is because under current laws, it is difficult to prove they intended to facilitate criminal activities by selling their bank and Singpass accounts.

But this will change with proposed laws which, if passed, will clamp down on money mules and those who sell their bank or Singpass accounts to anyone.

On Tuesday, the amendments to the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Bill and the Computer Misuse Bill were read in Parliament for the first time.

The amendments seek to empower the police to act against money mules, and those who abuse their Singpass accounts in scams and other crimes, by making it easier to prosecute such individuals.

Money mules are typically those who hand over control of their payment accounts to criminals, or who use their payment accounts to receive or transfer monies under the instruction of criminals.

In a joint release, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said that between 2020 and 2022, more than 19,000 money mules were investigated by the police.

But only fewer than 250 were prosecuted.

MHA and SNDGO said: “The amendments promote public vigilance and responsible behaviour in the use of payment and Singpass accounts.

“The amendments also seek to disrupt the operations of criminal syndicates preying on Singaporeans and will empower the police to better act against money mules, and those who abuse Singpass to perpetrate scams and other crimes.”

Scam victims in Singapore lost a total of $660.7 million in 2022, up from $632 million in 2021, bringing the total to almost $1.3 billion lost in two years.

Globally, $77.2 billion was lost to scams in 2021.

There has been an emerging trend of Singpass users selling their accounts, said MHA and SNDGO.

This has led to the larger problem of criminals using these accounts to register companies, open bank accounts and sign up for new phone lines, facilitating scams and other offences.

The Straits Times reported earlier this month that Singpass’ user data is now being tapped by the authorities to pre-emptively stop scams.