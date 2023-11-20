Total Defence ‘vital and needed’ amid changing external security environment: Dr Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the turmoil in the Middle East, and the US-China rivalry that has been intensifying over the past decade, Singaporeans need “less convincing that Total Defence is vital and needed”, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

At the Total Defence Awards Ceremony 2023, which was held at Raffles City Convention Centre on Nov 20, Dr Ng said it was easier this year to convince Singaporeans - young or old - that the country’s national defence strategy, with its six pillars, is necessary.

He said that amid contestation among powers, Singaporeans understand the need for a strong armed forces.

With law and order fraying and homelessness on the rise in other countries, especially after the pandemic, they appreciate that Singapore needs and has a strong police and civil defence force here, said Dr Ng.

He added that Singaporeans value racial and religious harmony - the result of social defence - and that shortages of food and other essentials will test the country’s economic and psychological defence.

Highlighting why digital defence is necessary, he said the digital domain is like “the physical environment with recurrent cycles of viral attacks that need adequate defences”.

He added that misinformation and falsehoods can be particularly virulent, meant to stoke the worst of our tendencies.

“All these changes I mentioned test a few pillars of our Total Defence,” said Dr Ng.

He told guests at the ceremony, which included recipients of the National Service (NS) Advocate Award, that their roles as Total Defence advocates will be easier this year.

He added: “But we need you to be just as passionate about Total Defence when times are good, and that same important message needs emphasising.”

This year, 218 NS Advocate Awards were presented to 113 small and medium-sized enterprises, 40 large companies, 46 organisations and 19 individuals. This award is the highest accolade conferred on businesses, organisations and individuals in recognition of their exemplary support toward Total Defence and NS.

One of the recipients of the NS Advocate Award for small and medium-sized enterprises was creative agency Danamic.

Since 2018 when the company started, Danamic has beefed up its incentives over the years to make the NS experience seamless. Currently, out of its 22 employees, 12 of them are NSmen.