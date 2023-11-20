Total Defence ‘vital and needed’ amid changing external security environment: Dr Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the turmoil in the Middle East, and the US-China rivalry that has been intensifying over the past decade, Singaporeans need “less convincing that Total Defence is vital and needed”, said Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.
At the Total Defence Awards Ceremony 2023, which was held at Raffles City Convention Centre on Nov 20, Dr Ng said it was easier this year to convince Singaporeans - young or old - that the country’s national defence strategy, with its six pillars, is necessary.
He said that amid contestation among powers, Singaporeans understand the need for a strong armed forces.
With law and order fraying and homelessness on the rise in other countries, especially after the pandemic, they appreciate that Singapore needs and has a strong police and civil defence force here, said Dr Ng.
He added that Singaporeans value racial and religious harmony - the result of social defence - and that shortages of food and other essentials will test the country’s economic and psychological defence.
Highlighting why digital defence is necessary, he said the digital domain is like “the physical environment with recurrent cycles of viral attacks that need adequate defences”.
He added that misinformation and falsehoods can be particularly virulent, meant to stoke the worst of our tendencies.
“All these changes I mentioned test a few pillars of our Total Defence,” said Dr Ng.
He told guests at the ceremony, which included recipients of the National Service (NS) Advocate Award, that their roles as Total Defence advocates will be easier this year.
He added: “But we need you to be just as passionate about Total Defence when times are good, and that same important message needs emphasising.”
This year, 218 NS Advocate Awards were presented to 113 small and medium-sized enterprises, 40 large companies, 46 organisations and 19 individuals. This award is the highest accolade conferred on businesses, organisations and individuals in recognition of their exemplary support toward Total Defence and NS.
One of the recipients of the NS Advocate Award for small and medium-sized enterprises was creative agency Danamic.
Since 2018 when the company started, Danamic has beefed up its incentives over the years to make the NS experience seamless. Currently, out of its 22 employees, 12 of them are NSmen.
To help young interns who were going to enlist, the company created a guide in 2018 to surviving Pulau Tekong, where many new recruits go to for basic military training.
When an employee struggled to pass his individual physical proficiency test (IPPT), the company offered him vouchers if he succeeded. Now, all NSmen at Danamic who pass their IPPT get $20 vouchers.
Danamic also provides its employees with leave incentives such as getting time off to train for the IPPT or prepare for in-camp training. There is a shower in the company’s office that employees can use after they have gone out to exercise on their own.
The company also opted to be part of the Direct Reimbursement to Employers of Claims for NS Training Scheme, where employers continue to pay their NSman employees according to the company’s pay schedule and will be reimbursed directly by the government.
This allows Danamic’s NSmen employees to receive their salary on time, and they do not have to worry about having to file a claim.
The company’s founder Muhammad Danish Bin Muhammad Imran, 28, said that NS is a “fact of life” that men here have to go through.
As a business owner, he wants to do what he can to make the process seamless - and enjoyable - for his employees.
“It’s really just national support...and everyone understands that it’s a necessity. It wasn’t hard (to incorporate the benefits). It’s part of the culture at this point,” said Mr Danish.
Former actor Ix Shen was one of the individuals who was honoured for his community engagement work here.
The 51-year-old was living in Ukraine when Russia invaded in Feb 2022. He evacuated to Poland in the middle of March, and eventually returned to Singapore in Feb 2023.
Since his return, Mr Shen has shared his experience in focus groups, engaging more than 1,400 people including students, community groups and those from the public service.
He said that it is important for Singaporeans to understand that Total Defence requires a collective solution, and is not “someone else’s problem”.
As a start, he suggested that Singaporeans start getting interested in regional and international geopolitics.
“Being ill-informed is just as dangerous as being disinformed,” said Mr Shen.
Dr Ng asked Total Defence advocates and champions to consider if they would want an easy or hard year.
He said that if it is an easy year, it would mean that “troubles are collecting and our citizens can witness for themselves and need little extra convincing”.
In comparison, a hard year would mean that “we can be lulled into complacency”, explained Dr Ng.
Giving his take, Dr Ng said: “I think the answer - whether up or down - is persistence and commitment.”
He added: “If we can keep this message of Total Defence strong for another generation, then Singapore’s future will be that more secure for the future, come what may.”