Tosh Zhang steps down as Pink Dot ambassador

Local actor Tosh Zhang has stepped down as an ambassador for this year's Pink Dot event for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Barely three days since his appointment was made public, Zhang announced his decision in a tearful video on Instagram yesterday.

"I don't want to be a distraction, and have the attention, the limelight and conversation on me when Pink Dot should be a day where we celebrate love, celebrate the LGBTQ community and push for change and equality in Singapore," Zhang said in the two-minute clip.

The announcement came after the 29-year-old actor apologised for derogatory tweets made about LGBTQ people between 2010 and 2013 which were highlighted by Facebook user Sarah Yip.

In yesterday's video, Zhang said that it has been "a really rough few days" for him.

"I know in my heart that I'm no longer that person from a decade ago, and people who know me and follow me on social media, they will know that I have always been standing up and pushing for LGBTQ rights in the past few years.

"I hope you guys will judge me for the man that I grew to be, and not the boy that I used to be," said the Ah Boys To Men star. Zhang apologised again and thanked those who stood by him during this difficult time.

The video statement garnered over 23,000 views in two hours.

In a separate Instagram post later, Zhang said he was going to take a rest from social media, adding that he will no longer explain or justify himself further.