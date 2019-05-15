Tosh Zhang of the movie Ah Boys to Men fame to be Pink Dot ambassador

SINGAPORE - Organisers of an annual event that aims to raise awareness of issues that impact the daily lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people have named film and television actor Tosh Zhang and social media personality Preeti Nair as ambassadors of Pink Dot 2019.

The other ambassadors are actor and director Beatrice Chia-Richmond and Preeti Nair's brother, musician Subhas Nair.

The ambassadors and campaign theme were unveiled at the launch event on Wednesday (May 15) at art space TheatreWorks on Mohamed Sultan Road.

A spokesman for Pink Dot said: "This year our theme is to stand against discrimination. It involves all of society, from businesses to schools."

Pink Dot currently has around 50 to 60 business sponsors, similar to the number it announced at last year's media launch.

But the number of business sponsors swelled to around 120 by the end of last year's campaign.

This year's event will be held on June 29 at Hong Lim Park. The gates open at 3pm and the concert starts at 6pm, with performances by some of the ambassadors.



Ambassadors of Pink Dot 2019 (from left) Subhas Nair, Preeti Nair, Beatrice Chia-Richmond and Tosh Zhang. PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the annual event, which is now into its 11th year.

Zhang said: "I agreed to become one of the ambassadors for Pink Dot 11 because I believe in equality and love for all. The majority of my fans are youths, and I want to share this message of acceptance, tolerance and love over hate."

Preeti Nair, better known online as Preetipls, added: "I can't say I understand how discrimination feels like for a member of the LGBTQ community, but I know that it hurts because I understand discrimination in the form of body shaming and racism.

"I strongly believe in the freedom to love and I believe in speaking up for members of the LGBTQ community who experience discrimination every single day."

Correction note: This article has been edited for clarity.