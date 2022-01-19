Through The Lens webinar: Art can be effective in explaining abstract concepts like climate change

SINGAPORE - Art is an effective way of communicating abstract concepts such as climate change to make it more palatable for the local audience.

This was what artists from The Straits Times had in mind when they were designing animations, cartoons and infographics to present concepts and data from climate science reports, said panellists at a webinar for a photography exhibition known as Through The Lens.

The webinar session, titled Climate Communication Through Art, featured ST art editor Lee Hup Kheng, senior executive artist Manuel Francisco and executive infographic journalist Billy Ker, and was moderated by ST's science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan.

To demonstrate how a technical concept can be succinctly condensed into art, Mr Francisco was given a brief to show how mangroves play an important role in protecting Singapore from sea level rise due to climate change.

Mangroves are thought to be a good nature-based solution because they have roots that stick out from above ground, which allows them to trap sediment from the tides and help countries like Singapore protect parts of their coastlines.

To communicate this concept, Mr Francisco drew a mangrove with some "human elements" including roots which looked like human hands hugging a little island to symbolise protection.

A device he usually uses is to identify the key words from each brief, which in this case are "protect" and "mangroves", that would help him to encapsulate the crux of the issue in an illustration.

But it is also important to come up with content that is relatable and appealing to readers, said Mr Lee.

For instance, the recent board game-themed graphic Game For Change? showcases 22 ways in which individuals can nudge the green transition along to tackle the ongoing climate crisis.