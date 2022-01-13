ST photo exhibition at National Museum eyes climate change, Covid-19

SINGAPORE - When confronted with a crisis, whether the Covid-19 pandemic, armed conflict, or climate change, humanity demonstrates its resilience in different ways.

In a Brazilian care facility, a "hug curtain" was developed to allow elderly patients to have the warmth of an embrace without the threat of a coronavirus infection.

In Israeli prisons, Palestinian detainees kept alive their hopes of raising families by smuggling semen to their wives in chocolate bars or pen tubes.

Singapore, a small island state vulnerable to sea level rise, is combining nature's gifts with human engineering to prevent its shorelines from being overwhelmed.

These are among the stories of grit - and humanity's refusal to be cowed by seemingly overwhelming challenges - that will be on display in a Straits Times photo exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore from Saturday (Jan 15).

Called Through The Lens, the exhibition showcases about 200 photographs and videos by local and international photojournalists.

Admission to the exhibition, which ends on Feb 6, is free.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group, said the powerful visuals in the exhibition reflect the biggest stories of the day.

He added: "We want to share the images, and also delve deeper into what they signify through the various discussions with our audience. That will lead to greater awareness and understanding all round. It is one of the ways in which we aim to do more to connect with and engage our audiences."

The exhibition, which celebrates the best in visual and interactive journalism, comprises The Straits Times Photo exhibition and the World Press Photo exhibition.

The World Press Photo is an international competition that began in 1955, and is run by the World Press Photo Foundation, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Amsterdam.

It features 160 prize-winning photos from the non-profit organisation's annual competition.

This year's edition drew 74,470 entries from 4,315 photographers around the world.

The winning photograph was taken by Mr Mads Nissen, a photographer based in Denmark. His shot featured 85-year-old Rosa Luzia Lunardi being embraced through a "hug curtain" by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, at Viva Bem care home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug 5, 2020.

It was the first hug the elderly woman had received in five months, as carers had been ordered to keep physical contact with the vulnerable to an absolute minimum.