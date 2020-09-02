49 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 49 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon (Sept 2), taking Singapore's total to 56,901.

They included three community cases, comprising one Singaporean and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also three imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, MOH reported that Orchard Central and Bugis Junction were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

At least one patient visited Da Long Yi Hot Pot restaurant in Orchard Central, while Xiao Long Kan Hotpot restaurant and Starbucks in Bugis Junction were each also visited by at least one patient, it said.

Also added to the list of places patronised by infectious patients were Don Dae Bak Restaurant at 35 Kreta Ayer Road, the McDonald's outlet at Pasir Ris Sports Complex and Mei Heong Yuen Dessert in Temple Street.

Forty new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. Among them were seven imported cases, including a one-year-old from India.

The infant, a short-term visit pass holder, was asymptomatic and tested positive on Sunday.

The six other imported cases included patients who had arrived separately from Bangladesh, India, Brazil and the United States.

All were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their notice at dedicated facilities.

Related Story Orchard Central and Bugis Junction hotpot eateries among places visited by Covid-19 patients

There was one case in the community - a work pass holder who was detected through rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors.

MOH said close contacts of the patient, a 24-year-old woman from China, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 32 new coronavirus infections announced on Tuesday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of one per day over the past two weeks.

With 91 cases discharged on Tuesday, 55,734 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 86 patients remained in hospital on Tuesday, with none in intensive care, while 990 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 25.8 million people. More than 860,300 people have died.