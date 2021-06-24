Terrorism

Threat to S'pore remains high

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The terrorism threat to Singapore remains high as terror groups continue spreading their influence online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) yesterday.

Although there is no current specific or credible intelligence that points to an imminent terrorist attack on Singapore, ISD noted that it had foiled two potential lone-wolf attacks targeting places of worship here. Since 2015, 54 people have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act for terrorism-related conduct, of which 44 were self-radicalised.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2021, with the headline 'Threat to S'pore remains high'. Subscribe
Topics: 