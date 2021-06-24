Threat to S'pore remains high

The terrorism threat to Singapore remains high as terror groups continue spreading their influence online amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) yesterday.

Although there is no current specific or credible intelligence that points to an imminent terrorist attack on Singapore, ISD noted that it had foiled two potential lone-wolf attacks targeting places of worship here. Since 2015, 54 people have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act for terrorism-related conduct, of which 44 were self-radicalised.

