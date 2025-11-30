The US helped with the S’pore ‘miracle’. Now, it’s calling in the favour, says Trump’s new envoy Anjani Sinha

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dr Anjani Sinha has named technology, energy and security as some of his priority areas.

AUSTIN – The United States is calling in a favour from friends like Singapore as President Donald Trump tries to rebalance the American economy and restore “fairness” to the international trading system.

Mr Trump’s ambassador to Singapore, Dr Anjani Kumar Sinha, offered that explanation when asked how the US President’s 10 per cent baseline tariff on the Republic – in spite of a free trade agreement since 2004 – aligns with the broader goals of the US-Singapore relationship.

“Over many decades, American taxpayers and service members have underwritten regional security, playing an important role in making Singapore’s economic miracle possible,” Dr Sinha said in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times.

“Now, we are asking our friends to help us rebalance the economy. That’s the framework, and I am confident the US-Singapore business and economic relationship will continue to grow,” he said.

The levies are part of Mr Trump’s aggressive “reciprocal” tariffs imposed on 90-odd nations, with rates as high as 50 per cent on some partners. They are intended to help reduce the US trade deficit, which stood at more than US$1 trillion (S$1.29 trillion) in 2024, revive manufacturing in the American hinterland, secure better market access for US goods and strengthen US supply chains.

“President Trump’s trade agenda is focused on restoring balance and fairness to the international trading system and protecting US national security,” Dr Sinha said.

Singapore, however, is among the countries with whom the US enjoys a trade surplus that partly helps offset large deficits it has with partners like China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

The US goods trade surplus with Singapore was US$1.9 billion, while the services trade surplus was US$25.1 billion in 2024, as per the US Trade Representative’s office.

The higher US tariffs are dampening global economic prospects, including Singapore’s gross domestic product growth, which is expected to ease into a range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent in 2026 after expanding at around 4 per cent in 2025 and 4.4 per cent in 2024.

Singapore’s key exports, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, remain vulnerable to sectoral tariffs. Mr Trump has imposed 100 per cent tariffs on branded drugs, but these are on hold to allow the administration to negotiate deals with companies. Sectoral tariffs for semiconductors are yet to be announced.

Dr Sinha, who has named technology, energy and security as some of his priority areas, expressed confidence that the business and economic relationship with Singapore would continue to grow.

“We continue to work with Singapore to find ways to strengthen cooperation on trade and investment, and to promote economic growth in both of our countries, and I continue to work with American companies to advocate for US exports,” he said.

An orthopaedic surgeon who set up successful clinics in New York, Dr Sinha became the first Asian-American and the first medical doctor to be tapped by a US president as Singapore ambassador. Born and educated in India, he immigrated to the US in 1977. His wife, Dr Kiki Sinha, is a retired anaesthesiologist.

“I feel very much at home,” he said, of his posting. “The region is familiar to me, including the warm way I’ve been welcomed by the Singaporeans I’ve met so far, and I understand the mix of cultures and histories here.”

On whether he sees scope for collaboration that helps boost Singapore’s status as a medical hub, he said he had met the leadership of different hospitals to explore possibilities.

“Singapore offers first-rate medical care with some of the latest American technologies, so I want to make sure American companies and workers can continue to export our medical devices and pharmaceuticals to Singapore. I also want to make sure the US remains the partner-of-choice for graduate medical education and medical research for Singapore’s physicians,” he said.

Asked if he has spoken to US pharmaceutical companies based in Singapore on the matter of tariff exemptions on their products exported from Singapore to the US, he declined comment. ST understands that there are no updates on the ongoing discussion.

Another promising avenue for cooperation is energy. Nuclear power is a key pillar in Mr Trump’s energy “dominance” agenda, while Singapore is keen to build its suite of low-carbon energy strategies.

In 2024, the US and Singapore signed a 30-year agreement that will allow the Republic to better access the latest nuclear technologies and scientific research from American organisations to further its low-carbon energy strategy.

“I know that Singapore is still evaluating these options, but I’m excited about the many potential energy opportunities that, I believe, will benefit both Singapore and the US,” Dr Sinha said.

Asked what was US President Trump’s message to him as he took up this assignment, Dr Anjani Sinha said he has been tasked to drum up economic ties. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Dr Sinha is also the first ambassador that Mr Trump has appointed to Singapore. During Mr Trump’s first term, the ambassador’s post remained vacant and the US Embassy in Singapore was led by a charge d’affaires.

As a political appointee, Dr Sinha can be expected to have Mr Trump’s ear. He reportedly plays golf with Mr Trump and is his son Donald Jr’s orthopaedic surgeon. While declining to confirm these links, Dr Sinha said he had known Mr Trump for more than 15 years and called him a “wonderful friend”.

Asked what was Mr Trump’s message to him as he took up this assignment, he said he had been tasked to drum up economic ties.

“Before I left for Singapore, he told me two things: represent our country well, and increase our economic and commercial ties. I took that to heart and will be focused on deepening our US-Singapore economic relationship, which is already so strong,” he said.

While facing questions from the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations during his confirmation hearing, Dr Sinha came in for some criticism over his lack of diplomatic experience and his understanding of the region and Singapore’s strategic role.

Dr Sinha, who is in his 70s, said he had taken it in his stride. “My friends and I have smiled over that moment often over the past few months,” he said, adding that he is a lifelong learner and has a team of experts by his side at the US embassy.